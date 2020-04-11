Life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore: Priyank Sharma on his relationship

MUMBAI: Their dating rumours first surfaced when they appeared in Bigg Boss 11, but Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla had always maintained that they are just good friends. However, recently, they put all speculations to rest by acknowledging their relationship. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a cosied-up picture of him and the VJ with the caption, ‘Confirmation’.

When contacted, he told BT, 'I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during Bigg Boss. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.'

After being quiet for so many years, what made them come out in the open now? 'We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore,' the actor said.

