Light Moments! Hina Khan opens up about the lowest point in her career in a candid conversation with Yami Gautam

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is among the leading names in the television industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is very active and often takes part in popular trends, which are very much liked by her fans.

The actress recently shared a video but before she could say anything, actress Yami Gautam took over her Instagram and asked her to reveal the lowest point of her life. Hina Khan has now shared the reel where she opened up on the lowest point in her career.

In the video shared by Hina Khan, she is seen talking about the breaking point. She shared that she has been part of the industry for 13 years now, but for a long time, people have known her for her character Akshara from the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She shared, “I played the role of Akshara for a long time and gave her best. I fulfilled my dreams while working endless hours. But even with all the success, I was not content, my health was deteriorating, my back was acting up due to long-standing hours and performance.”

“My career was anticipated to finish if I left the show. But I did the unthinkable and I left my comfort zone with the show. Also left monetary inconsistency, when I was paying my loans. But I had to do it, otherwise, I would not have been where I am today,” she added.

