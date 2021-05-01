Liked Rahul Vaidya’s music video better than Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga

MUMBAI: Shefali Bagga was a TV anchor and a journalist until she shot to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13 on Colors!

The reality show has given a platform to a lot of struggling and established talents and the best part about the show is that it has been the turning point of the celebrities’ success and claim to fame in most of the cases. As for Shefali, it gave her a platform to get in front of the camera and she recently shot for a music video titled Bibi Bamb featuring her alongside JSL Singh.

Tellychakkar.com engaged in an exclusive conversation with Shefali to know more about her career plans among other things.

Shefali said, “During my childhood, I wanted to become an actor. I was a very studious child and I took up journalism and became an anchor. It was after Bigg Boss 13 that new doors opened and I am trying my luck. While I was an anchor, I enjoyed my profession and had no plans at that time of venturing into acting. “

We asked if Shefali misses her profession. She said, “I actually have been busy and it was my first job afterall, so I know that I love anchoring too.”

Shedding some light on her music videos, Shefali added, “It was great and we had a lot of fun. The song has been released and it is doing really good. It crossed 2.5 million in one day and now it has gone to 3 million! It has been receiving quite a good response. Apart from that, I am in talking terms with a director for a webseries but the shoots are on hold due to government restrictions due to covid – 19. So once everything comes back to normal, we will start the project.”

Finally, we asked her about her friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.

Shefali averred, “I am in touch with Shehnaaz but cannot meet her as she is in Mumbai and I am in Delhi. But we are in talking terms.”

On being asked about Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin shooting for a music video and Rahul Vaidya too shooting for one, which one did she like more, Shefali shared, “Well, Rahul is a friend and I have always supported him for Bigg Boss 14 too so it has to be Rahul!”

Well said Shefali!

