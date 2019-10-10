'Little Things' season 3 to air on Netflix in November

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actors Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal will be back with another season of "Little Things" in November.

The third season of the show will go live on Netflix on November 9.

"Little Things" brings forward the story of an everyday couple, Dhruv Vats (played by Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (played by Mithila).

This time, the couple will go for a long-distance relationship.

"I am absolutely thrilled and excited to be back with an all-new season of 'Little Things'. With 'Little Things', we have aspired to encapsulate the nuances and simplicity of life and, maybe for this reason, it's a special show very close to our hearts. Also, we have tried to keep the story as relatable as possible and still talk about the ‘little things' of life," Dhruv said.

Mithila is happy to be back with the show.

"I couldn't be happier, and this being my second outing this year with Netflix after 'Chopsticks', it honestly couldn't get any better. I am just eagerly waiting for the new season to start streaming on Netflix and I also cannot wait to see the audience reaction. With the new season, we will see Dhruv and Kavya embark on a new journey and take their relationship to a new level altogether," she said.

Written by Dhruv Sehgal, "Little Things" Season 3 is co-directed by Ruchir Arun and Sumit Aroraa, and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita and Aditi Shrivastava.

