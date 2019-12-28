LIVE UPDATES: Kushal Punjabi's wife taken to the Police station to record her statement; Son Kian misses father's last rites

MUMBAI: Kushal Punjabi's untimely death has shaken the industry. The 37 year old actor commited suicide on 26th December by hanging himself. His father recovered his body later. Right now, the fraternity is present to give their condolences and be a part of the last rites at Santacruz Crematorium.

Celebrities have expressed their grief and how they are affected by this incident. Many of them have also taken to social media to share their feelings and grief on the loss. Kushal is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and their three year old son Kian. Reports state that in his suicide note, Kushal has mentioned that no one should be held responsible for his extreme step. His suicide note also mentioned that 50 per cent of his property/assets should be equally distributed among his parents and sister, and the remaining 50 per cent should be given to his three-year-old son Kian.

While his wife Audrey was spotted at the crematorium covering her face, Kian was missing. Audrey has been called at the police station to her record her statement. If sources are to be believed, Kushal was longing to meet his son from a long of time prior to commiting suicide.

Here's wishing strength to Kushal's family. May his soul rest in peace.