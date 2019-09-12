News

Lizaa Malik to be seen in ALTBalajiâ€™s Fixerr

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some exciting news from the digital world.

ALTBalaji will soon roll out a web-series titled Fixerr. It is produced by Sakett Saawhneyâ€™s Ekmokar Pictures and directed by Soham Shah and has Shabir Ahluwalia, Karishma Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Mahie Gill in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has learned that actress Lizaa Malik has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series.

Lizaa has wrapped up her shoot of Sanjay Dutt starrer action thriller film Torbaaz.

Fixerr delivers a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer.

ALTBalaji released the posters of the series, and the trailer will stream tonight!Â Â 

Â 

