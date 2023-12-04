Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, VJ Bani has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 19:39
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, VJ Bani has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actor.

Bani is also apt for the show as the audience has seen a stunt in Bigg Boss Season 10 and the fans had loved her game and she had emerged as the 1st runner up of the show.
Would you like to see Manveer Gurjar in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

