Lock Upp 2: The Kangana Ranaut hosted show to be postponed? The show will premier on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show. The makers are now gearing up for the second season which was to premier in mid-March, and has now reportedly been postponed.
MUMBAI :Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

The makers are now gearing up for the second season which was to premier in mid-March, and has now reportedly been postponed.

The makers are now gearing up for the second season which was to premier in mid-March, and has now reportedly been postponed. As per certain reports, the show will most likely premier in April. Producer Ekta Kapoor is also trying to get the popular reality show from the OTT platform to TV. She is in talks with several channels but nothing has been confirmed yet. 

Some of the names that are rumored to be contestants on the show are Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma, Divya Agarwal, and Umar Riaz, among others. There are also rumors that Karan Kundra might not be the jailor of Lock Upp 2 since he is busy with his show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.  Rubina Dilaik might replace Karan. 

