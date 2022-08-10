Lock Upp’s Munawar Faruqui jets off to Goa

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. Munawar has now shared an update for his fans that he is Goa and has posted a picture.
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui gained immense fame after his stint on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. His honesty and simplicity won the hearts of viewers. He has a huge fan following on social media and his comedy videos along with sarcastic and motivational quotes, and his rap has won him millions of followers. 

Munawar Faruqui became a household name after he won Lock Upp season one. He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

Munawar has now shared an update for his fans that he is Goa and has posted a picture. Check it out here;

11

Well, today Munawar has become a big name in the industry and he has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication.

