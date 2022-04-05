Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik is the new warden of the show

Rubina Dilaik has been finalised as the warden of the show and soon she would be entering the show as the warden and would be bringing in some twists and turns in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:42
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive, was launched on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

The audience has given it a thumbs-up.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut on the show as a host. She guides the contestants. The entire concept is a setup in jail.

The contestants are fighting hard to survive and to entertain the audience.

Karan Kundrra as jailor is doing a fabulous job and he is entertaining the audiences and whenever he comes on the show the viewership shots to another level.

Finally, the show is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place this weekend.

Now before the finale takes place Kangana had revealed on the show that her warden will be entering the show to bring in some twists and turns in the show.

We had earlier reported that Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma and Hina Khan have been approached to be the new warden of the jail, and now as per sources Rubina has been finalised as the new warden of the show.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan)

And she would be entering the show before the finale and would be bringing in some twists and turns in the show as she would be entering just a few days before the finale of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what kind of twist Rubina would bring in the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan)

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

