Lock Upp Season 2: Is Aly Goni the first confirmed contestant for the show?

Lock Upp is coming up with a Season 2 and makers have already started to approach contestants for the show. As per sources, Aly Goni was offered the show and now there are news doing rounds that he could be the first confirmed contestant on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 18:50
Lock Upp Season 2: Aly Goni is the first confirmed contestant for the show?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.


The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.


ALSO READ :Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

As per sources, Aly Goni was offered the show and now there is news doing the rounds that things have worked and that he could be the first confirmed contestant on the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

Well, this season Ekta Kapoor had said that it won’t be streaming digitally and it will be telecasted on television.

The fans are waiting for the new season and eagerly want to know who would be contestants.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Aly Goni
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 18:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Naya Dhamaka! Imlie happily agrees to stay for Atharva, new enemy enters
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time we have Akshay Kharodia aka your...
High Point Drama! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry gets angry with Seerat, Angad waits for Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale - a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Lock Upp Season 2: Is Aly Goni the first confirmed contestant for the show?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other p
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other producers” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all abou
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more
Woh Toh Hai Alebelaa
What! Woh Toh Hai Alebelaa Gets a Surprising New Director! Find Out Who?
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcomin
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?
BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a high jump in TRPs and enters the top 10 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show en
BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a high jump in TRPs and enter top 10; The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 20; Naagin 6 and Parineetii see a drop; Anupamaa top the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Pat Cummins
Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness