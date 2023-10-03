Lock Upp Season 2: Is Aly Goni the first confirmed contestant for the show?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.



The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.



As per sources, Aly Goni was offered the show and now there is news doing the rounds that things have worked and that he could be the first confirmed contestant on the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

Well, this season Ekta Kapoor had said that it won’t be streaming digitally and it will be telecasted on television.

The fans are waiting for the new season and eagerly want to know who would be contestants.

