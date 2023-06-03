Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

As per sources, Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show as he has been offered the project and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

Om was really good in the show Ace of Space and now if things work out then he would come on board for the show.

Earlier, we had reported that the show might come on your Tv screens and won't be streaming on the OTT platform.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to begin

