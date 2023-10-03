Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Akash Dadlani roped in for the upcoming season

As per sources, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani had been offered the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 21:02
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Akash Dadlani roped in for the upcoming season

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

As per sources, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani had been offered the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation about the same.

It will be interesting to see him on the show as he had played Bigg Boss also very well.

Well, Ekta Kapoor revealed that this season won’t be streaming digitally and will be telecasted on television.

The fans are waiting for the new season and eagerly want to know the contestants of the show this time.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Aly Goni
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 21:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Sara Khan is one of the biggest names in television and she has also been a part of a couple of films. She will...
Exclusive! "I always work as if everyday is my first day" Pankaj Berry
MUMBAI:Actor Pankaj Berry has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Prachi gets to know about Raghav's feelings
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Woah! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: The Shehzada tries to kill Marjina
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Interesting! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Veer’s big decision
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series Rocket Boys Season 2
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Aww! Veteran actress Reena Roy’s gesture for Rishi Singh is sure to melt your heart
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all abou
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today