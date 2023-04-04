Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan to participate in the upcoming season?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and the makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 20:46
LOCK UPP SEASON 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season One was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

( ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then she would come on board for the upcoming season.

Well, she would be apt for the show as the audience has seen her game in Bigg  Boss Season 11 and she plays the game well.

It will be interesting to see the conversation between Kangana and  Arshi

What are your views on Kangana and Arshi  on the same show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 

 

 

 

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 20:46

Agnisakshi: Oh No! Satvik hurts Jeevi with his harsh words, tells her to stay away from business
MUMBAI:     Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Junooniyat: Aww! Jahaan lost in Elahi’s beauty
MUMBAI:    Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora
MUMBAI:    Actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting and...
Imlie: Upcoming Trouble! Chini and Dhairya join hands to bring bad time for Imlie and Atharva
MUMBAI:    Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose” netizens trolls Boney Kapoor
MUMBAI:    We have seen many celebrities attending grand events on NMACC and grabbing the attention of the fans, the...
