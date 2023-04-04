Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season One was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then she would come on board for the upcoming season.

Well, she would be apt for the show as the audience has seen her game in Bigg Boss Season 11 and she plays the game well.

It will be interesting to see the conversation between Kangana and Arshi

