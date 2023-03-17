Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan to be part of the upcoming season?

Lock Upp is coming up with a Season 2 and the makers have already started to approach contestants for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 18:24
AFSANA

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

ALSO READ :  Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

The audience has seen Afsana in Bigg Boss 15 and they feel she could be a perfect choice for the show.

She was eliminated from the show owing to physical violence and the fans were very disappointed.

If there is any truth to this news then fans would be very excited to see her on the show.

Would you like to see Afsana on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Afsana Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pandya Store: Panic Mode! A woman becomes danger for the kids, Krish finds a clue in the graveyard
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Durga Aur Charu: Oh No! Charu feels restless as Durga and Anirban meet with an accident
MUMBAI : The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
MUMBAI:Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of relief...
Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
MUMBAI : Nowadays, a lot of great content is being made digitally and even some great movies are being made. You all...
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?

Latest Video

Related Stories
NAKUUL
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta approached to be part of the show?
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Kirti delivers first child amidst fallout with Varun and Shraddha; Actress Sumati Singh REVEALS if baby’s a
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Kirti delivers first child amidst fallout with Varun and Shraddha; Actress Sumati Singh REVEALS if baby’s arrival will mend her relationships.
Shark Tank Season 2: Audiece Verdict! As the show enters the finale week netizens share their feelings on the show and say " Thi
Shark Tank Season 2: Audiece Verdict! As the show enters the finale week netizens share their feelings on the show and say " This season was good but the investments could have been better will look forward to Season 3"
become parents to baby girl
Fantastic! Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina, become parents to baby girl
Dalljiet Kaur
From Dalljiet Kaur to Ronit Roy, Actors, and Actresses with kids who found love a second time! Details Inside!
MasterChef Season 7
MasterChef Season 7 : OMG! Netizens lash out at judges for being biased towards Gurkirat and Aruna, say, "Why to save Gurkirtat and Aruna all the time; better contestants deserve to go to the finale"