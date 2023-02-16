Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma approached for the upcoming season?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be launching soon and this time the season would be longer than the previous one and will reportedly be wilder. The makers have already commenced approaching celebrities and the latest names to join the list are Bigg Boss contestants Archana Gautam and Saundarya Sharma.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 14:31
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially for Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have been approached for the new season to participate in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Apparently, the discussion is on between them and the makers of the show and if things work out there is no doubt that Archana and Saundarya would be apt choices for the upcoming season!

Would you like to see them as contestants on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

