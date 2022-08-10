Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?

Lock Upp is coming up with a Season 2 and the makers have already started to approach contestants for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 20:58
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.


The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

 

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner

ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 
Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

 
As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the ace choreographer, though there is no confirmation on the same.

 
Well, Nishant is apt to be part of this reality show as we have seen his superb game in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss Season 15.


If there is any truth to this news then fans would be very excited to see him on the show.


Would you like to see Nishant on the show?


Do let us know in the comments below.


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 20:58

Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Latest Video

