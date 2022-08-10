Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Manya Singh to be part of the show?

Lock Upp is coming up with a Season 2 and the makers have already started to approach contestants for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 15:47
Exclusive! Manya Singh to be part of the show?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

 The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

ALSO READ :  Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

 As per sources, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress though there is no confirmation for the same.

The audience has seen Manya Singh in Bigg Boss 16 and they feel she could be a perfect choice for the show.

 She was eliminated from the show owing to less votes and the fans were very disappointed.

 If there is any truth to this news then fans would be very excited to see her on the show.

 Would you like to see Manya on the show?

 Do let us know in the comments below.

 For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Afsana Khan Manya Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 15:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Anupamaa: Major twist! Maya takes Anuj home to meet Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Bhavani catches Satya holding Sai’s hand
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here is what you need to know
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town and ever since...
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Manya Singh to be part of the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here is what you need to know

Latest Video

Related Stories
OMG! Ajay Devgn reveals the toughest stunt of his life leaves Kapil embarrassed
The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Ajay Devgn reveals the toughest stunt of his life; leaves Kapil embarrassed
MasterChef India Season
MasterChef India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the top six finalists of the show
Nach Baliye Season 10
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana to be a part of the show?
Paras Kalnawat
Aww! Paras Kalnawat pens a Thankyou note for this KUNDALI Bhagya costar! Find out who!
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj on Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan completing 2 years: I am very grateful
We will think of some baby names soon
Aww! Ishita Datta and Vatsal Sheth all set to welcome their baby say, “We will think of some baby names soon…”