Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Megha Dhade has been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 21:58
Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Megha Dhade has been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then the actress will come on board for this season and she would be apt for the show as we have seen her game in Bigg Boss Marathi and Bigg Boss Season 12.

Would you like to see Bigg Boss 12 contestant Megha Dhade in Lock Upp Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 21:58

