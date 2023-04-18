Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar might participate in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 20:12
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestants Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.

Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, he could be apt for the show as we have seen his game in reality shows like Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla Season 13.

Would you like to see Bigg Boss 11 contestant Kevin Almasifar in Lock Upp Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut Afsana Khan Arshi Khan Jasleen Matharu Neha Bhasin Moose Jattanaha Manveer Gurjar Bani J Akash Dadlani Kevin Almasifar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 20:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama In StarPlus Show Chashni As Younger Sister Roshni Turns Saas Of Elder Sister Chandni
MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers.  Audiences witness all...
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Travel Diaries! Check out these amazing moments from Shaheer Sheikh’s trip to Tokyo with his family
MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Kumkum Bhagya: Woah! Ranbir and Prachi intense moment as the goons get alert
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Recent Stories
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
Chashni
Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama In StarPlus Show Chashni As Younger Sister Roshni Turns Saas Of Elder Sister Chandni
shaheer
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
shaheer
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
travel diaries
Travel Diaries! Check out these amazing moments from Shaheer Sheikh’s trip to Tokyo with his family
Exlcusive! Gaurav Khanna talks about his break he would take from the show and gives full credit to his character “Anuj” for gi
Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna talks about the break he would be taking from the show and gives full credit to his character “Anuj” for giving him recognition as an actor