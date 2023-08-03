Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to the mentor for the upcoming season

Lock Upp is coming up with a Season 2 and the makers have already started to approach contestants for the show. As per sources, Munawar Faruqui has been approached to be the mentor for the upcoming season.
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. 

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji. 

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

(ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place)

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Munawar Faruqui has been approached to be part of the show where he would be the mentor and would enter the jail for a few weeks, where he would be mentoring and guiding the contestants on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The makers of the show have approached the actor for the same and the talks are on between them.

Well, if there is any truth to this news then it would be interesting to see Munawar back on the show as he had emerged as the winner of the first season.

Do you want to see Munawar in the upcoming season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )

