Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant is the first confirmed contestant of the show?

Lock Upp Season 2 will be beginning soon and the makers have already contacted celebrities for the show. As per sources, Rakhi Sawant is the first confirmed contestant of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 11:37
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

Rakhi Sawant was offered the show as we had reported earlier and the talk were on between her and the makers of the show.

As per sources, things have worked between the two and now Rakhi Sawant has become the first confirmed contestant on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that  Rakhi would be apt for the show as we have seen her game in the Bigg Boss house.

It will be interesting to see the conversation between Kangana and  Rakhi.

What are your views on Kangana and Rakhi on the same show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Afsana Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 11:37

