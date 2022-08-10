Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason

The new season of Lock Upp Season 2 was suppose to begin soon but now the show is going to get postponed.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success, where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.
Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.
Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as a host, where she guided the contestants and gave feedback on how they performed.
The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.
The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen differently.
Ekta Kapoor, in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a longer time and will be wilder than before. This has raised some curiosity amongst the masses.
As per sources, the new season has been postponed owing to some copyright issues.
The show that was suppose to begin  in May is now pushed to July and might go on air that time.
The fans will be disheartened as they were looking forward for the new season.
Well, soon the list of contestants who were going to be part of the show would be out and a official announcement will be done.
Do let us know in the comments below.
For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
