Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! This is when Lock Upp season two will be airing on this channel

Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to launch again and the makers are trying their best to bring the best celebrities on the floor and Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know the tentative launch date for the show.
Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed
 
The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner

As we had reported earlier, that the show will not air on the digital platform but will stream on television.

We had also mentioned that the show might air on Zee Tv or Sony Tv, but now the news is almost confirmed that the show will air on Zee Tv and the deal is almost finalized.

As per sources, the tentative date for the show to go on air has been fixed as 27th March 2022, and the makers are still in talks with many celebrities for the show.


Well, Ekta Kapoor in one of her interviews had said that this time the show will be more bold and wild and there would be a lot of content to give to the audiences.


The fans are waiting for the new season and eagerly want to know the contestants of the show this time.


