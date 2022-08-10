Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the show will premiere replacing this serial on Zee Tv.

The new season of Lock Upp will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. There is news doing the rounds that, the show will begin from this date and there is a possibility that it would replace this show.
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As we reported earlier that the show might stream on Zee Tv though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per sources, the show will begin on the 7th of April and will air at 7 pm and there could be a possibility that it would replace the show Main Hoon Aparajita though again there is no confirmation for the news.

Well, this year Ekta Kapoor is trying her best to get the best of best celebrities on board so that she can make it more interesting and better than Bigg Boss
 
The fans are excited for the second season and are waiting to see who the contestants would be.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

