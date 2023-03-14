Lock Upp Season 2: Shocking! This is the reason why Paras and Umar rejected the offer for the upcoming season

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host ,where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

(Also Read : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place)

The show has a similar concept to that of Bigg Boss, but the only difference here is that, contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

We had reported earlier that Paras Chhabra and Umar Riaz were offered the show. But the two have declined it for this shocking reason.

Umar went on to social media and confirmed that he wasn’t a part of the show.

The actor said “There have been a lot of speculations regarding me doing Lock Upp Season 2. I wanna clear out that I am not taking part in the show, Thank you! And love you all”

On the other hand, there are reports saying that Paras was offered the show and was paid a huge amount too. But, the actor declined the offer as he doing a web series and cannot dedicate himself for 3 – 4 months to the reality show.

Well, the fans were excited when the two names were out, but seems like the two have declined the show for their prior commitments.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )