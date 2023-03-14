Lock Upp Season 2: Shocking! This is the reason why Paras and Umar rejected the offer for the upcoming season

Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to launch again and makers are trying their best to bring the best celebrities on the floor. They have approached Paras and Umar, who have declined the offer.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:21
Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season 1 was a huge success and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host ,where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer.

(Also Read : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

The show has a similar concept to that of Bigg Boss, but the only difference here is that, contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

We had reported earlier that Paras Chhabra and Umar Riaz were offered the show. But the two have declined it for this shocking reason.

Umar went on to social media and confirmed that he wasn’t a part of the show.

The actor said “There have been a lot of speculations regarding me doing Lock Upp Season 2. I wanna clear out that I am not taking part in the show, Thank you! And love you all”

On the other hand, there are reports saying that Paras was offered the show and was paid a huge amount too. But, the actor declined the offer as he doing a web series and cannot dedicate himself for 3 – 4 months to the reality show.

Well, the fans were excited when the two names were out, but seems like the two have declined the show for their prior commitments.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT Aly Goni Paras Chhabra Umar Riaz
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
Ajay Devgn vs Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar vs Kartik Aaryan; Diwali 2024 will clearly have fireworks at the box office
MUMBAI :Two movies clashing at the box office is nothing new and sometimes even three movies clash at the box office....
Sanjog actress Shefali Sharma hints at her upcoming project
MUMBAI: Shefali Sharma has made her mark with her performance as Amrita Kothari in the show Sanjog that went off-air...
Gaslight trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey starrer looks like an interesting dark mystery thriller
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey will be seen together in a movie titled Gaslight. On social...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Ajay Devgn vs Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar vs Kartik Aaryan; Diwali 2024 will clearly have fireworks at the box office

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Shefali Sharma
Sanjog actress Shefali Sharma hints at her upcoming project
KUndali Bhagya Promo
Kundali Bhagya Promo: Generation Leap promises a fresh start to an old tale!
HARSH RAJPUT
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show
Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show