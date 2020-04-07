Lockdown diaries: Shweta Tiwari gives a haircut to her son

MUMBAI: During the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are keeping their fans updated with their quarantine life activities. They have been educating masses to maintain social distance along with showcasing their hidden talent by cooking and doing creative things.

The talented and beautiful actress Shweta Tiwari, who made a comeback on TV with Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is enjoying her quarantine with her daughter and young son. Along with being a great actress Shweta has proved to be a doting mother. The actress has been raising her kids single handed and how. She is an independent mother who is setting an example on how only a mother can also raise their children.

The actress has now turned a barber. Yes, she is giving a haircut to her little son given the fact that due to lockdown one cannot go outside for a trimming hence she decided to chop his son’s tresses.