Lockdown diaries: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi turns personal chef for wife, kids

MUMBAI: Actor has turned a personal chef for his doting kids and wife.

In this difficult time, the family is staying indoors and while all of them are doing household chores, it looks like Siddhaanth has taken over the kitchen duty.

"With my busy schedule, I don't get much time off. So once the lockdown was announced, I decided to take charge of the kitchen at home. I'm using this free time to brush up my culinary skills and try out new recipes for my wife and kids," said the actor.

"I know the basics well, but I want to try some new delicacies. It's been quite a fantastic experience so far and I'm looking forward to preparing a new meal every day," he added.

He will be soon seen as Kuldeep in Zee TV's "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti".

(SOURCE : IANS)