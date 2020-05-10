Lockdown entertainment: TV actors play games to pass time!

MUMBAI: We all remember playing carrom, ludo, saap sidi, chess, dark room, chupan chupai during our childhood, right? Well, this lockdown has revived a lot of memories of those days for a lot of people. Here is what our favourite TV actors have to say about the games they play or played when they were small.

Amrita Prakash: I'm an only child, so my life has always been about playing imaginary games and learning to self-entertain. I've grown up playing board games and video games. I think I've played them all. These days, my family and I have been playing endless games of Sequence. It's something we immensely enjoy and are addicted to. The loser of the tournament has to make chai for the rest of us!

Mohit Malhotra: I played a lot of indoor games. I used to love playing carrom with my friends. It was so much fun. We would keep a lot of challenges while playing. Chupan chupai is also something that I used to play a lot back in my childhood. We would play this every evening when it would get dark. I was able to find some really secret spots.

Kunal Thakur: I have played a lot of games in my childhood like carrom, Ludo, Sap Sidhi, dark room, Chupan Chupai. During the lockdown, I haven’t played any games because I stay alone at my place. I miss my play station because this time I need my play station the most.

Shashank Vyas: I don't like indoor games too much. I like games which involve physical activity. During my childhood I used to love playing saap sidi and ludo. Now, I watch the web series and films.

Vikas Sethi: We used to play Chupan chupai during the night time. We used to hide at our own house and the person who would look for us would go crazy trying to find us.

Amal Sehrawat: During my childhood, we played all possible games indoor games such as carrom, ludo, dark room, chupan chupai. We also used to love to play hand cricket, book cricket, Atlas. During this lockdown, I am playing all those games again and reliving memories.

Kettan Singh: I have played a lot of Carrom, Snake Ladders and Chess. There was a time when I won a lot at chess but later, till date, I just don’t win. I keep laughing throughout the game. I have cheated a lot in Carrom and Snakes and Ladders. I don't play any board games anymore. During the lockdown, the majority of my time goes into my Radio and other voicing work and practicing my guitar and keyboard. Of course, I am also watching a lot of movies and documentaries.

Amit Sarin: I have played all these games in my childhood. These days what I rediscovered is Freeze Tag - I realized it a great interval cardio activity. It’s not easy especially when the kids have so much more energy and agility. They just don’t get tired. My kids look forward to play that every day now and I have made that as my super cardio workout.

Jasmin Bhasin: I have played everything from carrom, ludo, dark room, chupan chupai, saap sidi, chess, I have played them all. The best memory of playing these games is playing sap sidi or ludo with my father. You would need six number to move forward and I would never get it. My father used to cheat and allow me to move forward.

Vijayendra Kumeria: My brother, my cousins and I used to play carrom, ludo, saapseedi and UNO. I used to play chess with my dad. I learned Rummy from my day but didn’t play much of it. I am really glad that I was born in those years when we were not playing only on the phones or tabs.