Lockdown in Goa: Shoots of Kumkum Bhagya, and others affected?

MUMBAI: With the growing COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra announced a lockdown after which shootings also came to a halt in the state.

But the show must go on. Many producers took the decision to make a temporary shift of sets to other states and continue shooting.

Daily soaps like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Yeh Hai Chahtein shifted to Goa, whereas Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani shifted to Goa. However, now Goa Government has imposed a strict lockdown from tomorrow till Monday morning.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a press conference held today announced the state will impose a lockdown from Thursday night till early Monday morning and requested people not to panic as grocery stores and essential services will be available.

The actors shooting there had no clarity for now on the shooting schedules as the announcement was just made. However, a source present there told us, "Looking at the conditions the shoot here will also be halted till the lockdown at least. Though we are also waiting to know the next plan of action."

