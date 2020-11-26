Lockdown made way for TV Celebs to come out with their 'secret relationships'; Here's the list

MUMBAI: 2020 has been the year which the world expected the least! Major misery struck the nation in terms of Lockdown. The year that's been tough on some couples, there are others who managed to find love during the pandemic. A few popular television stars met the love of their lives and then there were those who made their secret affair known to the world. Here's taking a look at relationships that are new and now in the public eye.

Neha Kakkar

Popular singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet met during the lockdown for the shoot of their music video. It didn't take too long for them to realise they were made for each other. Soon enough, Rohanpreet proposed and Neha agreed. Their wedding festivities took place in Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai in October. The couple, who went to Dubai for their honeymoon, are now living their happily-ever-after

Gauahar Khan

Sana Khan

Earlier this year, Sana Khan came out in the open about her bitter break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis. She then left everyone surprised after she announced her exit from showbiz in October, and in a sudden turn of events, she got married to Surat-based Mufti Sayied in November. The actress has shared beautiful photos of her wedding and mehendi ceremonies.

Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor, who has been otherwise quite private about her love life, also revealed her relationship with Milind Chandwani, on social media, leaving her fans pleasantly surprised. In her long post on social media during the lockdown, she revealed, "We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life." The actress clarified though that she is not getting married anytime soon.

Aditya Narayan

After 10 long years of being in a relationship with actress Shweta Agarwal, Aditya finally admitted to being in love publicly in his interview to TOI. He revealed that he met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and they hit it off instantly. Though he might have not kept it a secret but he stopped speaking about his relationship in public after too much was being talked about it. The reality show host, however, is now all set to tie the knot in December and start a new chapter of his life.

Jasmin Bhasin

Despite several reports of their affair, both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had denied being in a relationship. However, there seems to be a new twist post their entry in the house of Bigg Boss. Not only are the two ever so supportive of each other but also say things only lovers would say. They are also teased by Salman often for the 'friendship' they share.

Well, now we are sure that 2020 has been a year of LOVE too!

