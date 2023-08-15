Lokit Phulwani opens up about what Independence Day means to him

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani says that 15th of August, India’s independence day is not a mere holiday. There are so many things that this day symbolises that cannot be ignored.

The 15th of August holds immense significance as Independence Day in India. It marks the day in 1947 when India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long and arduous struggle for independence.

“This day symbolises sovereignty, struggle and sacrifice. It honours the countless sacrifices made by Indian freedom fighters. It is also a symbol of national Identity, Indian identity, highlighting the diverse cultures, languages, and religions that make up the country. It talks about democratic values, Independence Day celebrates democratic system in which citizens have the right to participate in governance and shape the nation’s future, progress and development. It serves ongoing efforts to build a prosperous and inclusive nation. This day is all about patriotism and unity. Independence Day celebrates a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens, encouraging them to work together for the country’s betterment,” he says.

Ask him which is his favourite patriotic film, and he says, “Lagaan, the movie carries a powerful message of unity, determination, and overcoming adversity. The film highlights the spirit of resilience, teamwork, and the ability of ordinary people to rise above challenges.”

And what about his favourite freedom fighter? “Subhas Chandra Bose was a prominent Indian freedom fighter who played a significant role in India’s struggle for independence from British colonial rule. He is known for his strong leadership and advocacy for a more aggressive approach to achieving independence.”


 

