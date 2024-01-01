Lokit Phulwani talks about his new year resolution

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 18:15
Lokit

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani says that his New Year resolution centres around finding peace for himself. He says that this will help him feel and perform better next year.

“This New Years, my resolution is focused on cultivating peace. This helps in keeping yourself calm in all situations and yes, I do believe in keeping resolutions as it’s like a promise you make to your own self. Embracing peaceful practices can bring about a sense of inner harmony and serenity throughout the year,” he says.

Talking about his learning from 2023, he says, “The year 2023 highlighted the importance of adaptability and resilience in the face of unexpected challenges, there was a growing recognition of the significance of mental health, sparking conversations and initiatives to support emotional well-being.”

He adds, “Israel and Hamas conflict has impacted across the globe. It garnered global attention due to its implications for regional stability, humanitarian concerns, and international relations. The conflict sparked debates about the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drew condemnation for civilian casualties, raised questions about international intervention, and underscored the ongoing need for a peaceful resolution in the region.”
 

Lokit Phulwani rabb se hai dua Charmsukh Sidharth Vikram Bhatt Sanaya Irani Sana Khan Zindabaad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Charrul Malik: New Year resolutions don’t always work
MUMBAI: Actress Charrul Malik says that this New Year, she has decided to keep it simple where resolutions are...
Shocking! Netizens claim Aishwarya Rai is financially independent and has an off-shore account set-up; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been facing problems together. During...
Shivangi Verma: It’s important to invest time in a relationship
MUMBAI: While it can get tough to take out time in today’s day and age, it is also essential to do so to build...
Year Ender! Check out the list of best supporting roles of the year 2023
MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one for all the Hindi movie buffs as we got to see some amazing characters,...
Really! Ram Charan’s vintage video from his acting school went viral; Difficult to recognize him in long hair look
MUMBAI: Without a doubt, Ram Charan is one of the top stars in the Indian cinema industry overall, not only in the...
Lokit Phulwani talks about his new year resolution
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani says that his New Year resolution centres around finding peace for himself...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Shocking! Netizens claim Aishwarya Rai is financially independent and has an off-shore account set-up; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charrul
Charrul Malik: New Year resolutions don’t always work
Shivangi
Shivangi Verma: It’s important to invest time in a relationship
Aadesh
Aadesh Chaudhary talks about his new year resolutions
Arjit Taneja
Arjit Taneja’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-stars call him ‘Rocky Randhawa’ on sets!
Dishi
Anupamaa: Exclusive! Dishi Duggal to join the cast of Anupama?
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Reunite on Screen After 8 Years in Pashminna: A Tale of Love and Resilience