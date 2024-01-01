Lokit Phulwani talks about his new year resolution

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani says that his New Year resolution centres around finding peace for himself. He says that this will help him feel and perform better next year.

“This New Years, my resolution is focused on cultivating peace. This helps in keeping yourself calm in all situations and yes, I do believe in keeping resolutions as it’s like a promise you make to your own self. Embracing peaceful practices can bring about a sense of inner harmony and serenity throughout the year,” he says.

Talking about his learning from 2023, he says, “The year 2023 highlighted the importance of adaptability and resilience in the face of unexpected challenges, there was a growing recognition of the significance of mental health, sparking conversations and initiatives to support emotional well-being.”

He adds, “Israel and Hamas conflict has impacted across the globe. It garnered global attention due to its implications for regional stability, humanitarian concerns, and international relations. The conflict sparked debates about the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drew condemnation for civilian casualties, raised questions about international intervention, and underscored the ongoing need for a peaceful resolution in the region.”

