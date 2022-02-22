LOL! Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna shares a meme that will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all.

Also read: Anupama: Shocking! Vanraj blames Anupama for Pakhi’s wrong deeds, she gives a befitting reply to him

Gaurav Khanna who is currently portraying Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa has shared a hilarious meme created by fans that will make you laugh hard. Take a look at the picture.

Check out the video:

Fans totally agree and are swearing by the show with their whole heart. They are immensely in love with Maan's love story and are loving the rivalries between Anuj and Vanraj and the tussle between Kavya and Anupamaa.

Also read: Anupama: OMG! Samar and Nandini inform the Shah family about their break up; Baa is furious breaks ties with Nandini

Meanwhile in the current track, we see that Baa asks Anupamaa to marry Anuj as the society won’t accept her relationship without marriage but Anupamaa refuses to marry Anuj because of social pressure and tells Baa she will only marry when she wants to and when the time is right. Will Anupamaa marry Anuj? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

