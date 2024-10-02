Lol! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui explains whose hand he was holding in the previous Instagram post and it will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 grabbed a lot of eyeballs for its explosive content. The romances, fights, physical violence, nasty remarks and almost everything became the talk of the town. Finally, Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner and picked up the trophy of the show.

Munawar went through a challenging time in the house after his ex Ayesha Khan entered and spilled a lot of his secrets as well as spoke a lot about his life out of the Bigg Boss House. The stand up comedian however held his head up high despite all the humiliation and ended up coming out as a winner and giving it back to trolls.

Munawar has a huge fan base who follow his posts on social media. He recently shared a post on his Instagram account where he shared a picture holding someone’s hand and everyone started speculating that it must be a new girl in his life.

Munawar has now shared another video where he is seen wearing the pink kurta himself and laughing. He captioned the story, “Chill Doston! Single Che…”

Munawar seems to have played a little prank on his fans, what do you think?

