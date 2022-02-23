LOL! GHKKPM: Vihaan aka Mohit is in double trouble, Check out why?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Ashwini orders Sai to leave Virat forever, Sai agrees but on one condition

Tanvi Thakkar aka Shivani Chavan has shared a hilarious meme that has got Vihan aka Mohit in trouble. Moreover, even Mitali Nag aka Devyani Deshpande has a surprise for him that will leave you in splits.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving his new avatar are loving the fun they have on set. If night shoots are too fun then every day should be a night shoot isn't it?

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai’s prayers work as Virat’s body starts to react but Virat needs the injection urgently

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Pakhi asks how will she find mangalsutra when it is thrown many days ago and continues to yell at Sai. Sai notices mangalsutra on the tree, rushes out, and climbs it. The family follows her and thinks about what is she doing. Devi asks if Veeru hit Sai. Neighbors gather. Sonali says neighbors are badmouthing about them because of Sai. Sai picks mangalsutra and gets down. Pakhi and others’ toxic comments continue.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com