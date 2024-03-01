LOL! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht gives a hilarious reaction to Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocking Abhishek Kumar

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. Seems like the KUndali Bhagya actress is also a Bigg Boss fan as she has posted about the recent fight between Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel.
Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. 

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. Seems like the KUndali Bhagya actress is also a Bigg Boss fan as she has posted about the recent fight between Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel. Take a look at her hilarious story here;

Recently on Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dhobal and Rinku Dhawan got eliminated and the latter called it an unfair and biased decision.  

