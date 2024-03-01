LOL! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht gives a hilarious reaction to Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocking Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy.

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. Seems like the KUndali Bhagya actress is also a Bigg Boss fan as she has posted about the recent fight between Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel. Take a look at her hilarious story here;

What are your thoughts on Twinkle's story? Tell us in the comments below.

Recently on Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dhobal and Rinku Dhawan got eliminated and the latter called it an unfair and biased decision.

