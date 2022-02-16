LOL! Look who is the pink candy of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all.

In the video we see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play the lead characters of Anupamaa and Anuj in the show. Rupali thought the colour pink will suit the co-star Gaurav but it turns out to be a hilarious gig that is a must watch.

Anupamaa and Anuj's on screen chemistry is loved by fans. They both have faced a lot of difficulties and have agreed to accept each other's feelings. Anupamaa decides to take their relationship forward by confessing to Anuj but it will be exciting to watch how he reacts to the situation.

Fans are very much excited to see how their chemistry will unfold in the future. Moreover they are hoping that they both get married soon and leave happily ever after.

