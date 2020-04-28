Long-running shows will be back, says TV frat

MUMBAI: The spread of the deadly COVID-19 has changed our world and everything seems different. To avoid further spread, the entire world is on lockdown and movie halls and malls have been shut. To entertain the audience, long-running shows will surely make a re-entry on TV, says the members of the TV fraternity.

Adaa Khan: Daily soaps are like dal chawal. If they work, they keep getting extensions based on TRP. Long-running hit shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata already exist. You should have a constant story to tell and it should click with the masses.

Sharad Malhotra: With the way the scenario is, even after lockdown is removed and the situation gets normal, people will think twice before stepping out for a film. Long-running shows may be more than before. Daily soaps which do well, in any case, run long.

Jasmin Bhasin: Long-running shows always existed only if they were a hit. If people love specific shows, they continue seeing them. The story has to constantly hold the audiences' interest. People will prefer entertainment at home over going to cinema halls for many months even when the lockdown is removed.

Binaifer Kohli, producer of hit show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: People love watching old long-running shows. It will take some time before people go to the theatre or the rules are relaxed. I am sure networks will be buying the rights of movies at a higher rate or whatever. Water always finds its own level and I am sure some solution will come up. One thing I am sure of we will find a solution for this. I hope we do because it is a big industry. A lot of peoples’ jobs are affected and I hope we find a solution soon and this ends soon. Even if it is a finite show, if it works then it's converted into a long-running show because you don’t want to close a show which the public is watching.