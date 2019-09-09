‘THIS’ look of Prerna is an AUDIENCE FAVOURITE!

MUMBAI: We all love watching Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay don’t we?

The way she emotes to her dialogues to how she is balancing her priorities with Mr. Bajaj and trying to explain Anurag that may be they were never meant for each other. Along with the drama, the characters have a very intricate dressing sense.

Be it Nivedita or Mohini or Prerna, beautiful sarees, jewellery to hairstyles, every character inspires us to try different fashionable outfits and go a little off-beat with our style. Talking about Prerna, the one thing which impresses us most is how she has different hairstyles complimenting her outfits. From high ponytails, to buns to poker straight hair, the stylists give her a different edge by playing with her tresses.

Tellychkkar.com rolled out an audience poll to find out which hairstyle looks best on Prerna and out the total votes, people are of the opinion that wavy hair suits Prerna the best. The audience loves her in loose curls too. But what they have given a complete no-no for is a high ponytail, braided bun and poker straight hair!

Do you agree with the results?