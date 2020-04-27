Look what Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are up to in THIS latest video

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz was touted to be one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13, however, he managed to be a runner-up. While Asim didn't win the show but he definitely won several hearts for his performance and Bigg Boss 13 brought lots of success in his life.

A lot has been spoken and written about Asim, especially after his growing closeness with Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi share a special bond and fans can't get enough of this cuties.

Asim and Himanshi also did a music video together Kalla Sohna Nai and fans simply loved their adorable chemistry.

Fans get to see their cute PDA on the social media, Himanshi's comment on Asim's latest Instagram picture is all kinds of cute.

And now, a video has been doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Asim and Himanshi romancing each other. The video can be of in-between the shots of their projects or just a BTS video.

Asim and Himanshi's chemistry is right on point and the duo can't take their eyes off each other. The couple looks so much in love and it is quite delightful to see them together.

Take a look at the video:

Asim and Himanshi have become a hot favourite among the viewers ever since Bigg Boss 13.

What do you think about Asim and Himanshi's chemistry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.