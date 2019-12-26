Look what Avneet Kaur asked Santa for this Christmas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always brought you all the latest updates about your favourite TV stars. And since the holiday season is here, a lot of interesting things are happening in telly town.



Yesterday being Christmas, everyone was in a celebratory mood. Popular TV actress Avneet Kaur too celebrated this beautiful festival with enthusiasm and happiness. The actress posted an amazing picture on her Instagram handle where she is seen posing beside a beautiful Christmas tree.



Well, we all must have made a wish to Santa, and so did Avneet. The actress revealed in the caption what she asked Santa for and it is funny and totally relatable.



Well, Avneet asked Santa to slip a credit card under her Christmas tree.



Take a look at Avneet's post.

Christmas is over but the celebrations will continue until 1st January and everyone is set to welcome the New Year with lots of happiness. Let's see how Avneet will welcome the year 2020.



On the work front, Avneet is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Princess Yasmine. She is paired opposite Siddharth Nigam who plays the titular role. Sid and Avneet's wonderful pairing is loved by the viewers.



What do you think about Avneet's wish? Tell us in the comments.