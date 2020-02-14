Look what happened when Kratika Sengar, Karan Kundra, Ridhima Pandit and Mandana Karimi GOT TOGETHER…

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar is one of the cutest actors our television industry can boast of.

She impressed us by playing pivotal characters on television along with historic ones. Having married actor Nikitin Dheer, she is currently not active in the television space but keeps posting pictures of all the exciting family moments and vacations trips with her better half.

While we have not seen her on television from a long time and she seldom is spotted with her industry mates, she recently happened to have a get together with her friends Karan Kundra, Ridhima Pandit and Mandana Karimi. They got together and clicked some pictures and by the looks of it, they seemed to have had a ball of a time bonding.