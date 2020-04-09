Look what Himanshi Khurana has commented on Asim Riaz's latest picture

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz was touted to be one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13, however, he managed to be a runner-up. While Asim didn't win the show but he definitely won several hearts for his performance and Bigg Boss 13 has brought lots of success in his life.

A lot has been spoken and written about Asim, especially after his growing closeness with Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi share a special bond and fans can't get enough of this cuties.

Asim and Himanshi also did a music video together and fans simply loved their cute chemistry.

The viewers get to see their cute PDA on the social media, Himanshi's comment on Asim's latest Instagram picture is all kinds of adorable.

Take a look at the picture:

Asim looked simply hot in his intense look and Himanshi couldn't help herself but comment on the picture.

Here's what Himanshi commented:

Isn't that cute?

Well, Himanshi and Asim have set major relationship goals and we would love to see them together in future.

What do you think of Asim and Himanshi? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.