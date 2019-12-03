Look what Priyank Sharma captured in this wonderful click!

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma is a heartthrob of the small screen. Girls go crazy about his dashing looks and cool personality. The actor has done lots of popular reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and The Khatra Show.

However, the actor's participation in Bigg Boss Season 11 is his claim to fame. Priyank became an overnight star after the show, and there was no looking back.

Priyank enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his amazing posts, which are simply drool-worthy.

And now, his recent post will bring a smile on your face and reveal a completely different side of the actor.

Priyank posted a picture of his mother, and it's really special and beautiful as he clicked her while she was sleeping. Priyank can't stop adoring his mother and is seen kissing on her forehead. The actor also posted the same picture on his Insta story and captioned it, 'Why so adorable?'

Take a look at Priyank's post.

This shows Priyank is very fond of his mother and is a mumma's boy.

Priyank has been a part of various TV shows like Laal Ishq, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Puncch Beat.

What do you think about this cute mother and son jodi? Tell us in the comments.