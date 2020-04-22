News

Look what Siddharth Nigam comment on co-star Avneet Kaur's latest picture

Siddharth Nigam can't stop drooling over Avneet Kaur's latest pictures.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
22 Apr 2020 11:19 AM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is undeniably one of the most popular divas of the Telly world and Siddharth Nigam too has established a name for himself in the showbiz world. Both of these stars are a heartthrob of many and have proved themselves through their talent and sheer hard work and dedication. The beautiful actress has been in the Telly world for a long time now and has made her mark.

Avneet has been climbing the ladder of success ever since she has stepped in the entertainment world and there is no stopping for her. Siddharth too has been rising high with success with all his work he has done so far.

Sid and Avneet who are seen in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga share a great bond. The co-stars have always bonded well off-screen and we have seen it on their social media accounts. 

Both don't leave a chance to drop beautiful comments on each other's posts. 

And now, Avneet shared some pictures on her Instagram account and Sid couldn't help himself from commenting on it. The actor dropped a series of heart-eye emoijs on Avneet's pictures.

Take a look at the post:

Take a look at Sid's comment:

Well, not just Sid but even we can't stop drooling over Avneet's beauty in these pictures.

