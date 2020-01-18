Look who accompanied Ashnoor Kaur on the sets of Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is seen in Sony TV's hit show Patiala Babes where she plays the lead role of Mini. The show has been receiving a great response from the fans ever since it witnessed a 5 year leap. With new characters being introduced, the story has become very interesting for the viewers.



Sourabh Raj Jain, Saisha Bajaj among others are now a part of the show and the story is currently revolving around them.



We all know how Ashnoor keeps sharing some amazing BTS videos and pictures from sets of the show. Ashnoor posts several Instagram stories where she shares all the latest happening on the sets of the show. Be it BTS pictures, videos or anything fun. We have seen how Ashnoor is accompanied by her mother or father most of the times on the sets of the show. The actress has shared several videos and pictures of the same in the past.



And today, Ashnoor is accompanied by her daddy dearest on the sets and she seems pretty happy about it. Ashnoor shared an Instagram video where she revealed that her father has come with her today at her workplace.



Take a look at the post:

Ashnoor is extremely close to her parents and we have seen several beautiful pictures of them on social media.So, what do you think about this amazing baap-beti jodi? Tell us in the comments.