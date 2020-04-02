Look who is ENTERTAINING Divyanka Tripathi during the quarantine period

MUMBAI: The citizens are asked to stay indoors and not step out of the house unless it is absolutely necessary.

It has been almost a week that people are adhering to the lockdown. Many celebrities took to different activities to keep themselves occupied in this period. Some cleaned their houses and closets, while others relieved their long lost hobbies.

Well, Divyanka Tripathi has someone special who is keeping her entertained in this difficult phase. No points for guessing, it none other than her husband Vivek Dahiya!

So, while working out, Vivek has a habit of wearing his airpods and listening to music. He is used to dancing while he listens to the music. However, it comes across as a bit funny to the person watching him.

Have a look at the video:

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.