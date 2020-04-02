News

Look who is ENTERTAINING Divyanka Tripathi during the quarantine period

Divyanka Tripathi has a someone special who is keeping her entertained in this difficult phase. No points for guessing, it is none other than her husband Vivek Dahiya!

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
02 Apr 2020 01:32 PM

MUMBAI: The citizens are asked to stay indoors and not step out of the house unless it is absolutely necessary.

It has been almost a week that people are adhering to the lockdown. Many celebrities took to different activities to keep themselves occupied in this period. Some cleaned their houses and closets, while others relieved their long lost hobbies.

Well, Divyanka Tripathi has someone special who is keeping her entertained in this difficult phase. No points for guessing, it none other than her husband Vivek Dahiya!

So, while working out, Vivek has a habit of wearing  his airpods and listening to music. He is used to dancing while he listens to the music. However, it comes across as a bit funny to the person watching him.

Have a look at the video:

How are you spending your quarantine period? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Divyanka Tripathi husband Vivek Dahiya Star Plus Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Ishita lockdown of 21 days TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here