Look who is making fun of Erica on Kasauti Zindagi Kay sets

MUMBAI: Kasauti Zindagi Kay is one of the popular shows of the small screen. Fans love every bit of the show's new season and gave a warm welcome and love to the new star cast. While the show is doing wonders, we have also seen the entire team having a gala time while shooting.

From Erica Fernandes to Parth Samthaan, the whole star cast shares a great bond. They keep sharing amazing pictures on social media and prove that they make one great team.

And now, Pooja Banerjee who plays Nivedita Basu has shared an Instagram story with Sahil Aanand and Erica Fernandes from the sets of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Pooja is asking from Sahil about her script, and Sahil takes Pooja towards Erica and takes the script out from Erica’s hair roller.

Have a look at the funny post below.