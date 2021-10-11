Look who resembles the famous cartoon ‘Flintstone’ on the sets of Anupamaa!

Mumbai : Star Plus’ Anupamaa has been successfully ruling hearts and charts of viewers. The show has made place in millions of hearts and the credit goes to the talented team of writers who every time come up with a unique plot and of course the stellar star cast who leave us spellbound with their performance.

The show has been constantly begging for the no1 position and all thanks to the team who works hard in front and behind the camera to bring out the best to the viewers. Anupamaa is one of the shows where not only leads but the entire star cast is of equal importance and screen space.

(Also read: Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat roots for Karan Kundra in Bigg Boss 15; wants him to fall in love in the house)

One of the actors who is loved by viewers is senior actor Arvind Vaidya who plays the role of Hasmukh aka Bapuji, Vanraj’s father. His character is highly adorned as he educates masses the importance of women empowerment in today’s time. He always supports and respects his daughter-in-law Anupamaa in all decisions.

Well, the cast of Anupamaa is also known for sharing great camaraderie off-screen. The team often uploads pictures and funny videos on social media platform Instagram.

Today, actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj uploaded a picture of Mr Vaidya resembling him in a famous cartoon from 90s Flintstones.

We wrote, “Have been searching for Flintstones since childhood. Just found him here on the sets of Anupamaa.

Take a look!

Do you guys agree with Gaurav?

(Also read: Big update! Samar to get BLAMED for Rohan’s murder in Star Plus’ Anupamaa)